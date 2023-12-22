Safina Diamond: Slay Queen who killed her Canadian boyfriend, is allegedly dead

- Advertisement -

Reports coming in has it that the young woman, Safina Diamond, who was accused and on trial for the murder of her Canadian boyfriend, has been found dead.

It is said that she took her own life in her room, and a disturbing image of her hanging has circulated on social media.

Despite the sad severity of her actions, other fractions also believe the news is a stunt and a ploy to avoid facing trial for her crime.

Others believe she may have been secretly taken out of the country to evade imprisonment and protect her accomplices who netizens believe to be big people in the country.

The background story has it that, Safina Diamond, was arrested in 2022 on charges of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the neck and stomach.

The incident occurred shortly after her boyfriend’s return from Canada to Ghana. Safina claims that her actions were in self-defence.