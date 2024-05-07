The information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com is that fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman has turned down an offer to be managed by artiste manager, Bulldog.

The report states categorically that after his song “Akokoa” became the talk of the town, many were celebrities who wanted to associate themselves with Sarfo Newman, and Bulldog was not exceptional.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Ghanaian blogger, Gideon Ofori divulged that Bulldog wanted to manage Safo Newman but the latter did not allow it to happen.

Gideon Ofori claims his colleague blogger who wanted to support Safo Newman linked him to Bulldog so that he could be managed well but the latter refused.

According to him, Bulldog was ever ready to manage Safo Newman but the “Akokoa” hitmaker was uninterested.

As reported by Gideon Ofori, Akokoa gave a reason that Bulldog has a bad record so managing him will dent his reputation.