Safo Newman rejects Fameye and Amerado for a feature and here is why

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman claims he is not ready to remix his popular “Akokoa” song.

In a post sighted by Ghpage on the official Facebook page of Kumi Kasa, the alleged manager of the musician, Safo Newman, has rejected collaborating with Fameye and Amerado.

Narrating everything, Kumi Kasa claims he tried his best to ensure a possible remix of the song, featuring a known artist.

According to Kumi Kasa, he spoke to both Fameye and Amerado for a feature on the song’s remix.

Fortunately for them, Amerado, according to Kumi Kasa offered to do a verse without taking a pesewa from them.

However, Safo Newman rejected the collaboration, saying that he was not ready to have any musician on his song.

It is reported that Safo refused to attend a meeting scheduled for the collaboration to come off because according to him, he is not ready to let any musician become popular via his song.