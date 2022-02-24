- Advertisement -

Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has come out to clarify her tweet yesterday suggesting that the Hushpuppi is dead.

The controversial journalist yesterday posted on her timeline that someone who she referred to as “The boy” had died.

According to her, the news about the person’s death wouldn’t be made public.

Her post reads: “Your boy has DIED OOO!!, They won’t announce yet”.

Following her tweet, some social media users tagged the post to Hushpuppi because she has been following the case of the Nigerian fraudster and giving frequent about his court appearance and everything that transpired.

In a new development, Kemi has cleared the air about the said post revealing that she never said Hushpuppi was dead.

According to her, her post was just a social experiment and it has never been her intention to declare anyone dead.

She posted: “Focus I NEVER announced that Hushpuppi was dead. Fake Bloggers wrote that. Knau was dead in a social experiment to teach him a lesson NEVER to declare our president dead. You obviously missed that article. I hate unintelligent people”