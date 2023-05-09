type here...
Drama as Sakawa boys return snake to ritualist after it failed to vomit money

By Kweku Derrick
There was chaos and drama at Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region when a group of boys, suspected to be involved in money rituals, abandoned a box containing a snake in the middle of a street.

The trio, thought to be aged between 19 and 25, are said to have hopped out of a Honda Civic vehicle to return the snake to the ritualist after it failed to vomit money in 30 days as directed.

Information gathered indicates that the irate boys confessed to having been given the snake at the same spot they abandoned it with the explanation that it did not produce any money despite the sacrifices they had made.

They are reported to have said the ritualist ordered them to feed the snake with eggs and other items and in turn, it will vomit money in different currencies.

However, after the 30 days had lapsed, there was still no show.

The sight attracted residents to the spot as the boys managed to escape.

Meanwhile, a man purported to be the ritualist has retrieved the box containing the supposed money-vomiting snake.

The police were called to the scene but both boys and the ritualist were nowhere to be found.

The district police command has launched a manhunt and investigations into the bizarre incident.

    Source:GHPage

