Sakawa guy who allegedly sponsored Nana Aba’s Range Rover takes it back; Warns her not to report to the police

By Armani Brooklyn
As alleged by Henry Fitz through a series of posts on social media, Nana Aba Anamoah once begged him to link her up with a known Accra big boy simply known as Dada Joe.

Henry Fitz also alleged that Nana Aba tried to hook him up with Sandra Ankobiah in exchange for a fridge despite knowing well that he was still with Serwaa Amihere.

Amidst this brouhaha, Afia Schwar has also alleged that the Sakawa guy who financed Nana Aba’s Anamoah Range Rover gift has taken it back.

As reported by Afia Schwar, the sponsor took back the car while Nana Aba was still eating at the restaurant.

In a video, Afia Schwar continued that the financier warned Nana Aba not to report the case to the police.

Recall that on 19th June 2020, Nana Aba Anamoah who was the then acting general manageress for Gh One TV received a brand new 2020 Range Rover Evoque birthday gift.

The car was driven to her GhOneTV workplace, with colleague workers coming out to celebrate with her.

However, the world is yet to know who was this benevolent to the hardworking newscaster with that huge surprise.

The price of a 2020 Range Rover Evoque is between $43,645 – $57, 845.

Source:GHpage

