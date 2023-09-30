type here...
Sales girl steals boss money to buy brand new car for her boyfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ernestina Amoo-Mensah, a 28 years old sales representative, have been arraigned before court for conspiring to steal GH¢99,700 belonging to her employer.

Ernestina, who works at Unic Care Chemist at Patasi in Kumasi was accused of stealing monies belonging to Mr. Solomon Zangu Sambo, the owner, and buying a Cherokee Jeep which she registered in the boyfriend’s name.

The complainant Mr. Sambo, realised that there was a shortfall in the stocks at the shop and confronted Ernestina over discrepancies in the accounts.

Ernestina explained that she had sold some of the goods on credit and went on to provide the complainant with the list of the debtors.

Mr. Attibilla said Mr. Sambo called the alleged debtors to ascertain the veracity of Ernestina’s claims, but all of them said that though they bought some of the drugs on credit, they had since paid their debt and as such, were not indebted to the company.

When Mr. Sambo confronted her again, Ernestina told him that she has given GH¢30,000 to Jefferson, to access some insurance claims in the United States of America.

Mr. Attibilla said further investigation conducted revealed that drugs worth GHC67.000 could not be accounted for.

It was also discovered that Ernestina bought the Cherokee jeep in June this year and had it registered in Jefferson’s name.

