Sally Mann attacks all female media personalities in Ghana; says they sleep around for money

Entertainment Pundit and Critic Sally Mann from all indications loves to be in the news for the wrong reasons as she always comes to the space with either controversial statements or comes attacking other personalities for the clout.

Some days ago, she in an interview came at Actress and TV Show Host Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown over her child’s delivery. Sally Mann mocked Mcbrown that she gave birth through artificial means.

As if that was enough, the controversial socialite and pundit described the Onua ShowTime host as a hypocrite amid blasting her on several accounts. Sally Mann, seems to take pride in shading celebrities.

Sally Mann has made yet another controversial statement in a recent interview, the entertainment critic has branded all the female presenters and entertainers in Ghana as prostitutes.

According to her, they are paid peanuts as the industry lacks the structures that will fetch them more money and so they sleep around to be able to fund the luxurious lifestyle they live.

Sally Mann revealed that employers of media firms (emphasis on the female faces and names) believe that they are giving you the platform and so they do not pay as much as they should.

She went on to claim that the politicians are going to use these slay queen’s media personalities as elections are approaching and dump them again when they are through with them.