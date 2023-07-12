- Advertisement -

Actress Salma Mumin has set the records straight and put trolls who have been criticising her surgically acquired big bum in their right place.

Over the last couple of years, the rapid changes in Salma’s body had become noticeable that many people started questioning how she attained her curvy figure overnight.

Her buttocks have miraculously grown enormously with her new hourglass physique now putting her among the league of hot Ghanaian female celebrities.

Although the actress and entrepreneur has denied claims of going under the knife in the past, she has now boldly confirmed the allegations.

In a new Instagram post addressing her critics, Salma clapped back at naysayers asking her to go for a refund from the surgeon who worked on her body.

According to these trolls, the surgeon did a poor job and ended up disfiguring Salma’s natural figure by giving her a stiff bum.

Unhappy about the distasteful comments she’s read online, she responded saying: