Entertainment

Salma Mumin flaunts her newly acquired artificial ‘rocky’ booty – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Salma Mumin has once again stormed social media with a video shaking her booty to the camera.

Sometime ago, the actress was trolled on social media after unveiling her bortos which have been modified on three different occasions.

In a short video that made rounds online from the launch of her clothing brand, she stormed the program in a bodycon dress showing off what her doctor gave her.

As seen in the viral footage, Salma’s bortos were protruding at the wrong angle and they feel like two huge stones in a sack; they are not flexible and they do not shake.

The beautiful actress caused a mega stir as she was even unable to walk properly in heels because she couldn’t control them.

Her nyash appears to be too much and seems quite unbalanced for her thighs and legs and that’s bringing its own struggle.

In a new video, Salma flaunted her new bortos in a see-through jumpsuit. She is seen with a lady friend having fun during a night out.

Her friend was seen beating and shaking her nyash while she responded in excitement and followed along.

