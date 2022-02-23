type here...
GhPageNewsSam George dares Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to a national debate on E-LEVY
News

Sam George dares Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to a national debate on E-LEVY

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Sam George has dared fellow legislator Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to a national debate on the pros and cons of the controversial E-LEVY.

The Ningo-Prampram MP has said he was ready to face off with the Ofoase Ayerebi MP for them to have an intellectual contest on the E-LEVY.

In a tweet, Sam George readily accepted the challenge and called on Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Information Minister, to accept the challenge also for a debate on the E-LEVY.

Many believe a national debate on E-LEVY and what it meant for the Ghanaian people will potentially put to bed all the noise and uproars about the policy and Sam George has accepted to make that happen.

I’m game but I doubt @konkrumah would oblige us the debate. I’m willing to show up at a place and time of his choosing. Cheers.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 23, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.7 ° F
    82.7 °
    82.7 °
    77 %
    4mph
    100 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News