Sam George dares Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to a national debate on E-LEVY

- Advertisement -

Sam George has dared fellow legislator Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to a national debate on the pros and cons of the controversial E-LEVY.

The Ningo-Prampram MP has said he was ready to face off with the Ofoase Ayerebi MP for them to have an intellectual contest on the E-LEVY.

In a tweet, Sam George readily accepted the challenge and called on Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Information Minister, to accept the challenge also for a debate on the E-LEVY.

Many believe a national debate on E-LEVY and what it meant for the Ghanaian people will potentially put to bed all the noise and uproars about the policy and Sam George has accepted to make that happen.

I’m game but I doubt @konkrumah would oblige us the debate. I’m willing to show up at a place and time of his choosing. Cheers.