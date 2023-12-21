“Sam George ‘manhood’ is small; that’s why he cannot cheat on his wife” – Adu Safowah – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul, actress and budding politician, Adu Sarfowah has thrown a subtle jab at Member of Parliament for the good people of Ningo Prampram, Honorable Sam George.

This comes after the Member of Parliament in a recent interview with veteran media personality, Bola Ray affirmed his stand on the fact that he has never cheated on his wife.

The politician further went on to dare anyone who sees herself as his side chick to come out and prove him wrong.

Adu Safowah who didn’t feel okay by these statements commented on one of such posts and threw multiple jabs at Sam George.

According to the controversial actress, the only reason why the Member of Parliament is loyal to his wife is because his ‘gbola’ is very small.

“Most women that like it big down there don’t like your type of man, please stay with your wife”, she stated in a comment sighted by ghpage.com.

