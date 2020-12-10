Samini is broke that is why he endorsed Nana Addo – Keche Andrew

- Advertisement -

One half of music group Keche, Andrew has made a bold statement that the boss of High-Grade Family Emmanuel Andrew Samini known in the showbiz circles as Samini and others that endorsed the NPP are broke.

According to the musician, all the celebrities who endorsed a political party in the just ended elections did it out of hunger because the realized their career wasn’t bringing them anything.

He continued that since they needed money to take care of themselves and their families they had to endorse the political party so they can make money from the politicians.

“Look at those musicians who openly endorse the political parties, they are not active and relevant in the music industry. Some of them have even stopped doing music so they see it as other means to survive”.

He went on to say though he is not judging or condemning what their colleagues did, Keche as a music group was never going to endorse any political party in any elections.

“I understand them so I’m not criticizing them but as for Keche we’re not looking at ending our career anytime soon. It’s not that no political party approached us but we refused the proposals,” he concluded.