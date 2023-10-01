type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Samini should shut up about Sarkodie and drop a hit song to...
Entertainment

“Samini should shut up about Sarkodie and drop a hit song to save his career”: Vida Adutwumwaa blast – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Media personality and entertainment show pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has looses her cool and lashed out at ace Reggae Dancehall crooner, Samini over his recent rants on fellow stars especially Sarkodie.

Vida in the recent episode of United Showbiz aired on UTV sent a caution to the ‘my own’ hitmaker to stop talking about Sarkodie concerning issues from the past and focus on releasing a hit song before the years comes to an end.

According to Vida Adutwumwaa who claims to be a fan and follower of Samini and his shows, she thinks it about time the veteran musician drops a hit song so save the face of his “Samini Xperience” show which comes off every December.

She added that, fans are tired of coming to his show and listening to only old songs from his catalogue and the routine has become boring.

Recall GhPage reported about Samini going hard at Sarkodie and even rating M.anifest over the Tema brewed rapper.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to Samini, Sarkodie disrespected his craft and personality and is waiting for an apology from him before he can do away with the pain inside him towards the rapper.

Watch the full video below

TODAY

Sunday, October 1, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways