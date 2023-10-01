“Samini should shut up about Sarkodie and drop a hit song to save his career”: Vida Adutwumwaa blast – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Media personality and entertainment show pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has looses her cool and lashed out at ace Reggae Dancehall crooner, Samini over his recent rants on fellow stars especially Sarkodie.

Vida in the recent episode of United Showbiz aired on UTV sent a caution to the ‘my own’ hitmaker to stop talking about Sarkodie concerning issues from the past and focus on releasing a hit song before the years comes to an end.

According to Vida Adutwumwaa who claims to be a fan and follower of Samini and his shows, she thinks it about time the veteran musician drops a hit song so save the face of his “Samini Xperience” show which comes off every December.

She added that, fans are tired of coming to his show and listening to only old songs from his catalogue and the routine has become boring.

Recall GhPage reported about Samini going hard at Sarkodie and even rating M.anifest over the Tema brewed rapper.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to Samini, Sarkodie disrespected his craft and personality and is waiting for an apology from him before he can do away with the pain inside him towards the rapper.

Watch the full video below