Samira Bawumia involved in tragic road accident, one bodyguard feared dead – VIDEO

The wife of the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has been reportedly involved in a fatal road accident.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the second lady is reported to be in good health, having fortunately escaped any serious injuries.

Sources say, a commercial vehicle crashed into the second lady’s convoy while driving back from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region after the commissioning of the Bonwire kente Museum by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Bonwire Weavers Association at Bonwire.

One of the bodyguards of the second lady has reportedly passed on according to exclusive information obtained.