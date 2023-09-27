Sammy Flex appointed as new manager for Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artist. Shatta Wale has appointed media personality Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex as his new manager and the news is buzzing on social media.

The exciting news was shared by the media personality in a video posted on his Facebook account on 26th September, 2023.

The announcement puts an end to a constantly asked question about the position of Sammy Baah in the SM family as he put it himself.

According to Sammy Baah, he couldn’t resist the appointment considering the fact that he was playing almost every role for the artist already.

Sammy Flex started off his working relationship with Shatta Wale providing support service to the artist and this move sees him come to replace record label boss, Bulldog.

Congratulations to the ace media personality.