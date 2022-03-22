NPP lacks intelligent and handsome men like Sammy Gyamfi - Efia Odo shades Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has named the Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi as one of the most intelligent yet handsome politician in the country.

According to her, she could listen to the young eloquent politician her entire life without getting bored.

Throwing a shade at the NPP and the quality of men they have, Efia Odo suggested that Sammy Gyamfi stands tall when it comes to handsomeness and intelligence.

According to her, men in the NPP are not as handsome and intelligent as Sammy Gyamfi.

“I can listen to Sammy Gyamfi talk all day. Don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi for being handsome and intelligent. NPP lacks handsome, intelligent men.”

Making a comment about what he thought about Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in respect to her assertion of intelligence and handsomeness about Sammy Gyamfi, Efia Odo wrote:

“He’s intelligent In his own way and I’m sure his wife thinks he’s handsome.”

Efia Odo has always adored Sammy Gyamfi for his distinct communication skills and vast understanding of national issues. She has not shied away from mentioning him as her favourite politician.