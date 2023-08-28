Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Son of Ghanaian Blogger, Ameyaw Debrah stuns for Southampton FC in victory over QPR

English-born Ghanaian youngster Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and son to Ghanaian Blogger, Ameyaw Debrah signed his first professional contract with Southampton until 2026.

The young attacker, who only turned 17 earlier this year, has penned professional terms only a year after signing for the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

He enjoyed an impressive first season at Saints that started with positive displays for the Under-18s side and ended in the then-16-year-old becoming a key player for the title-winning Under-21s in Premier League 2.

After scoring a brace in the final PL2 game of the season that ultimately secured their title win, Amo-Ameyaw went on to make his senior debut on the final day of the Premier League season with an exciting late cameo against Liverpool.

In Southampton FC’s league game of 27th August, 2023, the teenager once again proved his worth as his assistant led his team to victory.