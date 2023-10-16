Sandra Ababio’s marriage; movie or Real? – Kwame Baffour finally speaks as he confirms

- Advertisement -

Amid the recent developments regarding Sandra Ababio’s wedding, her supposed husband, Kwame Baffour, has spoken out, contradicting the statement issued by Sandra Ababio’s management team.

The initial statement, dated October 16, 2023, and signed by Eugene Amankwaah, stated that the wedding-like photos were from a project and clarified that Sandra and Kwame Baffour are not in a relationship.

It emphasized that Sandra is not engaged to be married anytime soon.

In response to this, Kwame Baffour conveyed a different message, indicating that it was indeed a real wedding ceremony, not a movie shoot or related to a project.

His message contradicts the management team’s report, further raising concerns about the authenticity of the news surrounding Sandra Ababio’s wedding.

