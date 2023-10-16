type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSandra Ababio marries Kumawood filmmaker, Kwame Baffour in a beautiful wedding ceremony
Entertainment

Sandra Ababio marries Kumawood filmmaker, Kwame Baffour in a beautiful wedding ceremony

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has officially tied the knot with Kumawood filmmaker Kwame Baffour in a beautiful wedding ceremony that took place over the weekend.

The wedding was attended by friends, family, and colleagues in the movie industry, who came to share in the joy of the two screen giants.

This wedding has put an end to rumours that Sandra Ababio had a romantic involvement with multi-award-winning actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

In the past, there were widespread rumours suggesting a romantic relationship between Sandra Ababio and Lilwin.

TAKE A LOOK AT THEIR PHOTOS BELOW

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio months ago created a buzz by revealing that her new partner has proposed to her, sparking discussions about her impending marriage.

After experiencing several unsuccessful relationships that resulted in the birth of her daughter, Sandra is now ready to embrace love once again and embark on the journey down the wedding aisle.

In a recent Instagram post, a man was seen on his knees, gently placing a beautiful ring on Sandra Ababio’s finger.

A few weeks ago, during an interview with Delay, Sandra Ababio shared the story of how she became a mother at the age of 22.

She recounted how she met a 50-year-old man who initially claimed to be divorced but later revealed he was married with four children.

READ ALSO: “I found out my 50-year-old baby daddy was still married with 5 kids after I conceived” – Sandra Ababio

This unexpected revelation left Sandra as the sole caregiver for her baby daughter.

Sandra also discussed the challenges of poverty she faced during her upbringing. She recalled how her room would leak during rainy days, and she and her parents would have to stand through the rain until it stopped.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Sandra expressed her gratitude to Delay for her significant contributions to her career in the film industry.

During her appearance on Delay’s show on Sunday, September 3, Sandra spoke highly of Delay and Lil Win for their pivotal roles in shaping her professional journey.

She credited their unwavering support and mentorship for her rise to prominence and regarded her meeting with Delay as a pivotal moment in her life.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, October 16, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways