Sandra Ababio marries Kumawood filmmaker, Kwame Baffour in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has officially tied the knot with Kumawood filmmaker Kwame Baffour in a beautiful wedding ceremony that took place over the weekend.

The wedding was attended by friends, family, and colleagues in the movie industry, who came to share in the joy of the two screen giants.

This wedding has put an end to rumours that Sandra Ababio had a romantic involvement with multi-award-winning actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

In the past, there were widespread rumours suggesting a romantic relationship between Sandra Ababio and Lilwin.

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio months ago created a buzz by revealing that her new partner has proposed to her, sparking discussions about her impending marriage.

After experiencing several unsuccessful relationships that resulted in the birth of her daughter, Sandra is now ready to embrace love once again and embark on the journey down the wedding aisle.

In a recent Instagram post, a man was seen on his knees, gently placing a beautiful ring on Sandra Ababio’s finger.

A few weeks ago, during an interview with Delay, Sandra Ababio shared the story of how she became a mother at the age of 22.

She recounted how she met a 50-year-old man who initially claimed to be divorced but later revealed he was married with four children.

This unexpected revelation left Sandra as the sole caregiver for her baby daughter.

Sandra also discussed the challenges of poverty she faced during her upbringing. She recalled how her room would leak during rainy days, and she and her parents would have to stand through the rain until it stopped.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Sandra expressed her gratitude to Delay for her significant contributions to her career in the film industry.

During her appearance on Delay’s show on Sunday, September 3, Sandra spoke highly of Delay and Lil Win for their pivotal roles in shaping her professional journey.

She credited their unwavering support and mentorship for her rise to prominence and regarded her meeting with Delay as a pivotal moment in her life.