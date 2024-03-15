type here...
Sandra Ankobiah allegedly gives birth
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah allegedly gives birth

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Lawyer and television personality Sandra Ankobiah has welcomed her first child and is now a proud mother.

Sandra who also doubles as an actress has been on and off social media for some time now.

But it now looks like it was for the best as a source has revealed that she is now a mother.

Snapchat user with the handle @theBempah revealed that the actress has been called to Motherhood.

See the post below:

As it stands now, Sandra has not come out to confirm or deny the rumours.

Congratulations to her.

Source:GhPage

