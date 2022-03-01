- Advertisement -

Wedding plans are in the offing as Ghanaian actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is reportedly set to marry her mysterious boyfriend.

This surprise was disclosed by former socialite Moesha Boduong in a special apologetic message to Sandra Ankobiah.

In the post, she prayed for Sandra’s relationship with the uncle to thrive.

“God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other and no one will ever cheat on their partners and I will pray for God to protect your marriage and God will provide for you and my uncle,” portions of her lengthy post on Instagram said.

If Moesha’s statement is something to go by, we should be expecting one of the classy weddings to take place in the country anytime soon.

Moesha Buduong had penned the apology to Sandra Ankobiah for peddling falsehoods about her relationship in the past.

She admitted to dragging Sandra’s name in the mud by alleging that she had a boyfriend who was dealing drugs.

In trying to squash their long-standing feud, Moesha has decided to open up to Sandra about her truth and ask for forgiveness.

The interesting aspect of her message has to do with her admission that both herself and Sandra used to date men for money and she has been inspired to teach prostitutes or sex workers alternative yet legitimate means of making money.

“You will go back being a lawyer and you will defend prisoners…I will pray to God to protect your marriage and God will provide you and my uncle…I will help many prostitutes to find jobs and they will love us because we both date men for money,” she wrote.

See the screenshot below