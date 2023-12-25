type here...
Entertainment

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are poor because they’re out scammers like me” – Shatta Wale brags, again (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial reggae dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale has once again thrown a dig at rapper, Sarkodie and Afro dancehall originator, Stonebwoy.

The multiple award winning musician made these bold claims on stage at a show in Kasoa.

According to him, Sarkodie is no way richer than he is and netizens should stop gassing him up.

He went further to add that, the two as mentioned above are not on his level financially because they have not scammed people through the internet before.

This has raised a conversation on the internet as people don’t seem to understand why Shatta Wale is fond of shading his colleagues for no legit reason.

Check out the controversial video below

