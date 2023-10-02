- Advertisement -

The legendary and most decorated rapper in Africa, Sarkodie announced his annual Rapperholic Concert and fans are delighted.

The years concert is dubbed ‘Rapperholic Rebirth’ 2023 having the concert run for straight 11 years. Scheduled for

The rappers social media handles revealed the official artwork for the concert igniting excitement among his fans. The Grand Arena in Accra will host the event which is slated December 25th.

The event not only showcases Sarkodie’s hits but also provides a platform for emerging Ghanaian talent.

As anticipation grows, fans are counting down the days to December 25th for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.