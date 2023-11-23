- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie showed support to his former signee, Akwaboah by purchasing his latest album dubbed “LightHouse” for a peanut amount of GHC 3,000 at the album’s listening party.

The ‘LightHouse’ album exclusive listening party was held at the SOHO Bar at the Airport in Accra on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The star-studded event had some of Ghana’s top musicians and players of the showbiz industry including Kwaisey Pee, Sarkodie, Nabil Alhassan, KOD and Andy Dosty in attendance.

During the auction of the album, Sarkodie bought the album downloaded on a pen drive with a headset for GhC3,000.

The most awarded rapper in Africa then praised Akwaboah’s work ethic and dedication to his craft. He also said that he was impressed with the quality of the songs on the album.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Akwaboah is a very talented musician and I have been a fan of his for many years…I am very proud of him for releasing this album. It is a great piece of work and I highly recommend it to everyone.”, He said.