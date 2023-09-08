Sarkodie caught on camera seductively admiring the curvy backside of a beautiful Ghanaian lady at an event [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, also known as King Sark, recently found himself in the midst of a social media storm when a video surfaced capturing him seemingly admiring the posterior of a beautiful woman at a public event.

The incident occurred during a program attended by Sarkodie, his manager, and several other industry players. This unexpected moment has generated significant buzz and sparked reactions across social media platforms.

In the video footage that quickly went viral, a lady can be seen hugging Sarkodie warmly.

However, what caught the attention of viewers was Sarkodie’s apparent admiration of her buttocks as she moved away from him and approached another person.

This seductive glance was enough to set the internet ablaze with discussions, jokes, and comments, both in support and criticism of the rapper.

Social media users have not held back in expressing their opinions on this incident. Many have taken to mocking Sarkodie for his apparent interest in the lady, especially considering his marital status.

Sarkodie is a well-respected figure in the Ghanaian music industry and has a devoted fan base.

Consequently, his actions have left many fans disappointed and questioning his commitment to his marriage.

The incident has also ignited a broader conversation about the behaviour of celebrities and the public’s expectations of them. Fans and critics alike are debating whether Sarkodie’s actions were appropriate or if they crossed a line.

Some argue that celebrities should be more mindful of their public image, while others believe that everyone, including celebrities, is entitled to moments of attraction or admiration.

Sarkodie, who has previously been known for his professionalism and dedication to his craft, now faces scrutiny and speculation about the impact of this incident on his career and personal life.

While some fans may dismiss it as a momentary lapse in judgment, others are calling for a more in-depth examination of his actions and values.

Sarkodie’s reputation, which was previously untarnished, is now under scrutiny, leaving both his supporters and critics with much to ponder about his actions and their consequences.