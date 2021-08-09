- Advertisement -

Kumerican rapper Amerado has thrown a challenge at Ghana’s King of rap Sarkodie saying he wouldn’t have it easy in a rap battle.

Amerado together with Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick appeared as guests on Tim Westhoods rap freestyle show during their visit to the UK.

As normal of every rapper on the show, Tim Westwood placed the three on the spot to drop a rap freestyle.

Amerado in showing off his skills stated that despite the fact that Sarkodie has been in the game for 10 years and is celebrated as the king of rap, he shouldn’t be compared to him.

In his line, he stated that Sarkodie won’t have it easy should he face off with him in a rap battle.

“Don’t make that mistake to compare me to Sark, 10 years he is still the King. I am not his size But DON’T make that mistake to NOT compare me to Sark because on verse to verse, with all due respect he won’t get easy,” Amerado.

Do you think Amerado can face off with Sarkodie on a one on one battle.