GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie celebrates 10 years of Rapperholic with unprecedented exhibition
Entertainment

Sarkodie celebrates 10 years of Rapperholic with unprecedented exhibition

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Legendary Ghanaian rapper and Africa’s most awarded rapper, Sarkodie, commemorates the tenth year of his iconic Rapperholic Album turned into a concert with a unique twist RAPPERHOLIC REBIRTH.

Offering fans an electrifying experience, Sarkodie, alongside Eagle Plug, have initiated a week-long exhibition at the Mix Design Hub in Osu, themed each day to celebrate the rapper’s profound impact on Ghanaian music and beyond.

The festivities commenced with an exclusive 5-course culinary experience, blending artistry, taste, and shared moments.

This immersive exhibition not only showcases Sarkodie’s musical journey but also underscores his resilience and dedication to his craft.

The event served as a platform for industry players to connect, unwind, and share an intimate setting with the renowned artist.

Among the distinguished guests were Sarkodie’s family, prominent businessmen and politicians, creating an ambiance where Sarkodie not only entertained with his classics but also fostered connections.

The exhibition at Mix Design Hub sets the stage for RAPPERHOLIC REBIRTH, promising fans an unparalleled celebration of Sarkodie’s legacy in a captivating fusion of music and shared experiences.

