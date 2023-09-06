type here...
Entertainment

Sarkodie has done it again: Couple expecting 3rd baby as baby bump shows in latest photos

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The First Lady of Sarkcess Music, Tracy Owusu Addo known as Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of multiple award-winning ace rap artiste Sarkodie, has stirred reactions among netizens with new photos.

The photo sighted on her instagram account has sparked rumors that the couple may be expecting their 3rd baby.

In the photo, the founder of the BRAVE Foundation appeared elegant in a black lace outfit featuring sheer sleeves and a high neck, giving off an aura suitable for a formal or solemn occasion.

In the photo, the mother of two was seen cradling her slightly swollen stomach with a maternal and nurturing expression.

Her caption for the photo consisted of a single heart symbol, along with a credit to the photographer.

