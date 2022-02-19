- Advertisement -

Sarkodie is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to join the popular video-based social networking platform, TikTok.

The multi-award-winning rapper shared his first video Thursday night announcing his presence on the platform.

With less than 10,000 followers, Sarkodie’s account with the handle @sarkodie.official got the iconic blue tick badge attached to his profile within five minutes after signing onto TikTok.

The 8-second video was shot in his living room.

Sarkodie shared the clip to his profile asking his fans for tuition on to use the fun app.

He wrote: “Now y’all gotto teach me how to do this.”

Check out the video below