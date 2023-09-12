“Sarkodie’s Manager Angel Town proposed to me but I bounced him” -Abena Korkor

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has once again ignited a social media frenzy with her recent radio interview alongside Ohemaa Woyeje.

Renowned for her knack for involving respected individuals in her controversies, the mental health advocate shocked listeners when she disclosed that she had been proposed to by Angel Town, who happens to be Sarkodie’s Manager.

During the interview, Abena Korkor revealed that Angel Town had indeed made advances towards her, but she decisively rejected his proposal.

In no uncertain terms, she unleashed her candid thoughts on the matter, expressing her reasons for turning him down.

One of the key factors that led to her rejection of Angel Town’s advances, as Abena Korkor explained, was his approach.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

She expressed her disdain for his use of the “I am Sarkodie’s Manager” line during their interaction, which evidently did not sit well with her.

In her own words, while conversing with Ohemaa Woyeje on the radio, Abena Korkor emphasized her preference for confident men.

She made it clear that she admires individuals who exude self-assuredness and are unapologetically themselves, rather than those who are content with living under someone else’s shadow.

Abena Korkor’s statements have certainly stirred up discussions online, as her penchant for candid revelations about her personal experiences continues to captivate and intrigue the public.

This latest revelation sheds light on her unique perspective on relationships and her preference for individuals who stand tall in their own right.

As the interview continues to make waves on social media, it remains to be seen how Angel Town and others involved in the conversation will respond to Abena Korkor’s forthright comments.

In any case, her unapologetic honesty remains a defining characteristic of her public persona.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW