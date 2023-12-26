Sarkodie performs his diss song to Yvonne Nelson, ‘Try Me’ at the Rapperholic Concert – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu aka Sarkodie has sparked a controversy over his performance at his just ended Rapperholic Concer.

The multiple award winning rapper had a sold out concert and decided to surprise fans and patrons with a song that took over the internet months ago.

The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker performed ‘Try Me’, a song that has been described as a diss song to popular actress, Yvonne Nelson.

This comes after Yvonne Nelson released her memoir dubbed ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ where she threw a dig at Sarkodie for forcing her to abort their baby.

This move did not sit well with Sarkodie who then responded with ‘ Try Me’ which took over the internet. A song that did not sit well with many women as they felt Sarkodie was bullying her.

Check out the video below