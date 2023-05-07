type here...
Sarkodie send a touching congratulatory message to Black Sherrif

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ghanaian singer Black Sherif was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which came off at the Grand Arena Saturday 06t May 2023.

The much-anticipated victory for the Konongo Zongo boy Black Sherif is the talk of the town now.

Blacko won the Artiste of the Year after coming top of his competitors, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

Happy about Blacko’s new feat, Sarkodie has congratulated the youngster on winning the Artiste of the Year via his official Facebook.

He wrote: “International Blacko”

    Source:GHPAGE

