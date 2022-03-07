type here...
Entertainment

Sarkodie makes a surprise appearance to perform at Kuami Eugene and KIDI’s 02 Arena concert

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie
Tema-based rapper Sarkodie took patrons at Kuami Eugene and KIDI’s concert at the O2 arena back to the days as he came to perform his 2015 hit song Adonai featuring missing musician Castro.

The show according to some people was going to be the talk of the town for weeks to come as the two main artists on bill thus KIDI and Kuami Eugene made the nation proud.

Sarkodie who wasn’t billed to perform made a surprise appearance on stage and instead of performing any of his latest songs decided to go back memory lane to perform his song with Castro.

He was back by the two Lynx Entertainment signees but the crowd took over as they performed Castro’s part of the song in remembrance of him.

Watch the video below:

