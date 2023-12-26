“Sarkodie used to take his untrusted side chicks to a secret location and seize their phones” – Yvonne Nelson alleges

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress and film maker, Yvonne Nelson has scolded Sarkodie for performing his ‘Try Me’ diss song at the just ended rapperholic concert.

Recall ghpage.com reporting about the trending incident at the just ended Rapperholic concert where the rapper performed his controversial diss song to the actress.

Looks like Yvonne did not find it funny and has taken to the X platform to expose Sarkodie for certain actions he took in his youthful days.

According to Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie had a location at an open beach where he takes his girlfriends too and those he does not trust have their phones seized.

She added that she’ll discuss the matter further with her followers at due time.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This exposé has generated a conversation across social media platforms and fans can’t wait to get the full gist.

Checkout her tweet below