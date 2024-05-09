Sarkodie would have gone farther if he had rejected Bob Marley’s collaboration- Blakk Rasta

Controversial media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta has revealed why Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is still stagnant in growth.



Speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Blakk Rasta said there was no sense in Sarkodie agreeing to be featured on Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up’ song.



Giving his reason, Blakk Rasta said the original song was a love letter to the wife of the deceased reggae musician.



The media personality claims Sarkodie being featured on the remix of that song makes him a betweener for Bob Marley and his wife.



According to Blakk Rasta, Sarkodie would have gone farther if he had rejected the collaboration.



In his words, “Imagine Sarkodie had said no to this collaboration and it had come out that Sarkodie was supposed to be in a Bob Marley Song and Sarkodie said no he is not worthy of even lacing the shoes of this man like John The Baptist said about Jesus, his name would have been all over the place”.