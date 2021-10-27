- Advertisement -

Agona Swedru superstar Patapaa Amisty has revealed in an interview that he is never going to forgive Sarkodie and other musicians who have disrespected him in their songs.

According to him, he has lost a lot of great and juicy deals just because of the disrespect from some of these artists he considers as colleagues in the industry.

Granting an interview with Ghana News Agency, he bemoaned the fact that the numerous agencies with whom he had signed ambassadorial deals regarded him as useless and ineffective, and as a result, his contract with them was terminated.

Just like his previous rants, Patapaa stated that he is never going to apologize to Sarkodie, Tracey or the rapper’s family for his insults.

He concluded that if Sarkodie has been able to destroy his source of livelihood then he would as well also be on him until he is okay.

He said: “People have said all kinds of things against me following my comments on Sarkodie but they fail to recognize the damage he has caused my brand. I have lost ambassadorial deals due to some of the wordplays in his songs and for me, that is unfair.

My family and friends also feel aggrieved with some unpleasant words used on me and sometimes I feel the music industry is unfair to me.

I am not going to apologize to Sarkodie until he renders an unqualified apology to me.”