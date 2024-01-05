- Advertisement -

In the wake of the ongoing beef between Shatta Wale and Bulldog who happened to be his former manager, the latter has disclosed that the dancehall musician’s first biggest stage to perform was Sarkodie’s first Rapperholic show.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka called out Shatta Wale for saying he is better than Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

According to Bulldog, he together with his team brought Rapperholic and that was the first ever biggest stage Shatta Wale mounted in his career because he was performing on wooden stages.

Bulldog went ahead to share a video of Shatta Wale himself confirming that he had been performing on Sapele and wawa stages until Sarkodie’s Rapperholic came calling and that was his first biggest stage.

Watch the video of Shatta Wale below:

Bulldog in his post stated that fast forward to today Shatta Wale is now claiming to be better than Sarkodie whose stage gave him the chance to perform at a classy venue 11 years ago.

He concluded that Shatta Wale should continue fooling himself because Sarkodie is a decade ahead of him.

His post reads: “I created RAPPERHOLIC together with my team, Nabil Alhassan and Kendrick Yehowada Meek. The platform that gave you a CHANCE TO PERFORM for THE FIRST TIME in your life on a PROPER STAGE WITH LIGHTING AND SOUND and a CLASSY VENUE 11 years ago. Today you say you are better than Sarkodie?

King ? Sark is A DECADE AHEAD of you. KWASHIABI KWASHIA! #junkie”

See screenshot of his post below: