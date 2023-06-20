Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The News about Yvonne Nelson’s abortion about 13 years ago has given birth to a new and trending conversation for the rest of the week across the media space in Ghana and Nigeria.

As you already know, Yvonne Nelson has publicly revealed for the first time that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to settle down with her because he had another lover.

As of that time, the rapper was based in Tema Community 8 and his success wasn’t guaranteed then because he was still an up-and-coming musician.

Ghanaians have started blasting Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

Since the news yesterday, one person people have been worried about is the wife of Sarkodie, Tracey Sarkcess. They believe the new revelation by Actress Yvonne Nelson could cause emotional harm to her.

Others also hold the idea that Tracey might file for divorce or better dos something that might be as a result of the expose.

But, far from that The Entrepreneur and mother has dropped her first cryptic reaction in a post shared on her official Instagram page about 2 hours ago.

In the video post, Tracey talked about her World Refugee Day Campaign. She spoke to the camera amid flaunting her ring to signify that she is still with her husband regardless of what is going on.

Captioning the video post she wrote; “It’s #WorldRefugeeDay! Let’s give refugees hope away from home, and help create a world where refugees feel included ???? @unhcrpartnershipsafrica

