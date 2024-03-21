“In the holy month?”; Saudi Arabia just opened it’s first alcohol shop in the month of Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

An alcohol shop for diplomats has opened in Saudi Arabia in the month of Ramadan and since gone viral.

It’s a significant move in a country that has banned alcohol for over 70 years in 1952.

Some believe in order to transform the tourism economy it is a sign of things to come.

In the meantime, Riyadh has become known for making some of the best non-alcohol cocktails in the world.

Is this a small policy change, or does it signal a wider relaxation of the rules?

We hear from young Saudis about the generational divide in a country trying to change its image.