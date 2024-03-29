Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for the first time

- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia will participate in Miss Universe 2024 for the first time in the pageant’s history.

Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old Riyadh-born model and content creator, will represent Saudi Arabia at the pageant.

This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant,” Alqahtani posted on her Instagram account.

Alqahtani follows Lujane Yacoub, who represented Bahrain in the Miss Universe pageant last year, becoming the first woman from the Gulf region to do so.