GhPageEntertainmentWe could have saved Raphael Dwamena's life by not asking him to...
Entertainment

We could have saved Raphael Dwamena’s life by not asking him to play – Albanian MP

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Biography of Raphael Dwamena
Erion Brace who is an Albanian MP has attacked the country’s FA and blamed them for the sudden demise of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena.

According to the politician, the country’s FA could have done a better job by making the hard decision of not allowing Raphael Dwamena to play football due to his recurring heart issues.

Hon Erion Brace stated that if top teams in countries like Spain, England, Austria and Switzerland could stop him from playing, he doesn’t understand why Albania couldn’t do the same.

“Raphael Dwamena had to be saved. We should have saved him. The English saved him, the Spanish saved him, the Austrians saved him, the Swiss saved him; we don’t! We did not save him!” the Albanian MP ranted, as quoted by Vox News.

“And there is a reason; we have a national team abroad of course, the other football – the one played here inside, is a Ghetto!

“No one cares about him; this football should be used to elect the president of the Federation, nothing more. Raphael Dwamena escaped to Europe, because of the rules of course; not with us, there are no rules here.”

Source:GhPage

