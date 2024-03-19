“Say no to drugs”; Before and after photos of former slay queen begging on the streets trends

- Advertisement -

“Say No To Drugs” has been the latest mantra on Facebook after a supposed ‘before and after’ photos of a once upon a time social media influencer and slay queen begging surfaced online.

In a post sighted on Facebook by CNN Salone, they indicated that the yet to be identified slay queen was abusing “Kush” which led to her current condition.

“See how KUSH transformed motalman, she was at the CNN office late on Friday asking for something to EAT, STAY OFF KUSH,” the post read.

See the post below;