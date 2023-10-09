- Advertisement -

Asantewaa, a TikTok celebrity and actress, has at last spoken out about her claimed divorce and being ejected from her husband’s house.

Asantewaa claims that the allegations regarding her divorce are untrue. She highlighted that obtaining a divorce is not something she fears and that she wouldn’t be the first person to do so.

According to Asantewaa, her husband is very forgiving and allows her to pursue her work without incident.

Asantewaa celebrated her 29th birthday a few months ago without her husband, and in all the pictures she shared, she wasn’t sporting her wedding ring.

People were curious as to whether she and her husband, who is several years older than her, were still married, which generated a lot of attention on social media.

Asantewaa frequently records provocative videos with her boss under the cover of “content creation,” feeding rumours that they are having an affair and arousing suspicions.

She was wearing a lovely gold dress in these mesmerizing pictures, but her ring finger was missing.

People have begun to question if Asantewaa is in difficulty in paradise because of the disappearance of her wedding ring, which has sparked rumours.

Asantewaa finally addressed the reports, emphasizing that she was still happily married and had no immediate plans to get divorced.

Watch the video below: