A chilling video showing the moment two pythons were discovered in a family home in Malaysia has stirred reactions after going viral.

The large non-venomous snakes, capable of reaching 23 feet or more in length, were seemingly mating in the plywood board ceiling of the house when they were noticed.

Occupants of the building called on the Malaysia Civil Defence Force, popularly known as APM, who then moved in swiftly to remove the reptiles from their danger-posing habitat.

During the rescue operation, one of the emergency workers poked the board ceiling with a rod which caused it to break apart and plunged the snakes to a low height.

The sight of the large snakes exposed in their full glory triggered horrific screams from onlookers as emergency workers strike precautiously to handle the situation.

The terrifying video which has seemingly left many with goosebumps has been circulated on Twitter where users have expressed varied opinions in the comment section.

One user said: I wonder if they still plan on staying in this house. I would sell it, it would be the cheapest house on the market

Another user wrote: Y’all I’d book my flight and I’d never be back there lol

A third user added: Yeah — definitely not living there anymore.