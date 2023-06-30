Scary moment as security manhandles Gyakie’s manager in Portugal at Afronation concert [Video]

- Advertisement -

A disturbing video capturing the horrific moment security personnel at the ongoing Afronation concert in Portugal roughly tackled Electro Mirror, the talent manager of Ghanaian musician Gyakie, has gone viral.

It is unclear what exactly transpired between Mirror and the men providing security at the event grounds but the turnout of the confrontation ended very much ugly.

Footage of the incident which unfolded on Thursday night was shared online by George Britton, the talent manager of Camidoh, who is also in the southern European country with his artiste for the music event.

As seen in the video available online, Gyakie’s manager, Mirror, was pinned to the ground as though he had been apprehended for an offense.

He was literally treated like a criminal whose life was almost snatched away from him in the locked-down position as he gasped for air and called for help.

George Britton who recorded the video was heard yelling at the security men to ease their aggression on Mirror as it appeared they were almost killing him through suffocation.

Policemen consequently besieged the scene to keep the situation under control. Mirror was however quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

A subsequent update from Mr. Britton suggests that Mirror is fine and stable now after receiving swift medical attention at the hospital.

“Mirror is very fine now!!! Party continues,” he posted.

Insider sources privy to the incident allege that the clash erupted from a disagreement between Mirror and the authorities regarding his entry to the venue.

While Gyakie was granted access to the event, Mirror, unfortunately, faced denial.

Meanwhile, Medics say he will be discharged in the wee hours of tomorrow morning. As things stand, Gyakie is still scheduled to perform at AfroNation Portugal [Day 2] tomorrow.