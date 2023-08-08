type here...
BECE 2023: School uses Akufo-Addo’s nickname “Mother Serpent of Corruption” to set Mock Exams for candidates

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A BECE mock exams paper has surfaced online and getting all the buzz because it uses the “mother serpent of corruption” tag for Akufo-Addo as one of its English Language questions. Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu first used that description for Akufo-Addo after he resigned from his the top position as the Special Prosecutor.

Other questions on the mock paper also indirectly takes a swipe at the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

GhPage.com shared what appears to be the English Language mock examination paper for BECE candidates of Confidence Preparatory that asks students to explain the “mother serpent of corruption” as used to describe Akufo-Addo.

The very first question on the mock paper reads as follows:

The president of the country was described as the Mother Serpent of corruption. This means that

A. his mother is a serpent
B. he fully endorses corruption
C. he behaves like the mother serpent
D. he dislikes serpents

The question paper, which has that question circled, has been trending online since GhPage News shared it on Monday, August 7, 2023. There are also other questions on the paper that sought to take a swipe at the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo.

