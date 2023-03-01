- Advertisement -

Shugatiti, a Ghanaian socialite and nudist, has once again sparked a heated conversation among Ghanaian Men over her “No man on earth can satisfy me in bed” statements.

Shugatiti believes that no man can satisfy her in bed because she has an insatiable desire for sexual activity.

Shugatiti revealed that she has slept with countless men. However, she has yet to experience real satisfaction from coitus.

According to her, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

She explained that although she has a high libido and is almost always ready for sex, there has yet to be a man who will make her cum.

She boldly asserted that no man in the world would be able to make her ascend the hills of sexual satisfaction, considering the number of men who, despite their strong drive, failed to do it.

She also braggeed about her bedroom skills and her admirable energy levels, which always leave the men wanting more of her.

“You can’t satisfy me; I’ve never had a cum and I don’t experience orgasms.” My doctor responded that it was normal when I asked because not all ladies will experience orgasms.

“Because I don’t experience climax, trying to make me feel good is out; you just have to match our level of activity till we tire.

“I love having sex; I love becoming drenched; I love the penetration and the way things go in and out.

I also prefer working long hours, like all day. I don’t experience fatigue. The reality is, everyone I’ve had sexual relations failed to match my enthusiasm, she told ZionFelix in an interview.

As a result of this, some Ghanaian men who equally believes have the power and sexual strength to match Shugatiti have reacted.

Some say they would need Shugatiti for just a few hours and her life will never be the same.

The rest, however are not ready to ‘waste’ their energy on Shugatiti whom they describe as a sex doll. They have suggested that she goes for a vibrator instead to satisfy her urge.