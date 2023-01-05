A bizarre incident of personal harm that occurred at Wasa Nananko in the Amenfi East Municipality in the Western Region has left residents in shock.

A 32-year-old scrap metal dealer in the community has sealed the tip of his penis with a bonding glue, commonly known as super glue, according to a Kasapa FM publication.

The report says Musah Seidu is reportedly known to have been allegedly using penis enlargement medicine to have bouts of sex with women, especially prostitutes, in the area.

He’s said to have contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that has left him with frequent urination every two minutes.

Frustrated by this complication, Seidu reportedly sealed the tip of his penis with glue in a bid to stop the urine flow.

However, the act rather threw him into discomfort as he was left with severe pain.

Unable to bear the pain, he was rushed to the hospital where he’s on admission for medical attention.