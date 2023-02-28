Ghanaian artist Jehoshaphat Eshun popularly known as Screw Face has recounted how he was nearly poisoned by a group of strangers few days ago.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the ‘Gbalagazaa’ hitmaker explained that the incident was a scary moment in his life as he could not fathom why a group of strangers would want to harm him.

Screw Face revealed that he was approached by four boys at a pub he occasionally visits after playing basket ball just three days ago.

According to the musician, they sat with him and later slipped a substance into his drink after he was distracted by a scuffle between some customers and the kebab vendor.

He noticed there was something in his drink

“I went to play basketball and decided to pass by this joint of mine that I sometimes get drinks from. I was in my nose masks so one one will notice me but these four boys approached me and expressed their admiration for my new song.

We were engaged in a conversation when I heard some guys fighting with the kebab seller. As the noise grew louder, I turned around and the guys slipped something in my drink. I turned back to my drink, I saw my drink bubbling like it has been flaked. As I was about to drink, one of the guys asked me not to drink yet that was when I realized that they wanted the substance in the drink to settle.

I excused myself to go to the urinal and I poured the drink away, that was when I saw the residue of the substance that was slipped into my drink. When I got back to confront them, they had all left, People are evil. I don’t know any of them”, Screw Face recounted.

